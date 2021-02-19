SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

