Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Purchases 2,478 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 3.4% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $185,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total value of $877,551.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,211.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,205.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,181.42. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,297.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

