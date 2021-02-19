Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 149.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 201,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period.

SCHX stock opened at $95.58 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $96.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average is $86.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

