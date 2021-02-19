Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 17,047 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.32 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

