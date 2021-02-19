Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.78-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.80-3.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.45.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A opened at $127.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $136.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.48.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.