Crocs Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 8,474 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,154% compared to the average volume of 676 call options.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $516,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,024,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 88,600 shares of company stock worth $6,604,246 over the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,955 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 13.6% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,101,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,779,000 after purchasing an additional 251,072 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 52.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,858,000 after purchasing an additional 539,672 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter valued at $66,841,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,153,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after acquiring an additional 104,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.30.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. Crocs has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.15.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

