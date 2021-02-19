Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.28% of Bill.com worth $31,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,018,000 after purchasing an additional 984,232 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 867,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,987,000 after buying an additional 105,050 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 710,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,230,000 after buying an additional 312,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 338.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,201,000 after buying an additional 493,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 140.3% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 602,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,464,000 after buying an additional 351,952 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $227,973.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,930,299.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total value of $352,520.00. Insiders sold 264,572 shares of company stock valued at $38,066,504 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

BILL stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -346.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.09. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.