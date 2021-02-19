2,790 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,182 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,443,000 after acquiring an additional 554,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after acquiring an additional 61,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,222,695 shares of company stock valued at $90,866,126. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $80.65 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $80.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

