XML Financial LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

XML Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

NYSE RNP opened at $23.25 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

