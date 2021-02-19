Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17,038 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,038 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

NYSE XOM opened at $52.24 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $220.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

