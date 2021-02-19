PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $134.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.99. The company has a market cap of $185.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

