Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Up 7.2%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s share price shot up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.29. 853,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 403,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LQDT. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $658.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $94,233.63. Also, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,153.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,112 shares of company stock worth $1,172,718. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,686,000 after buying an additional 127,930 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 572,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 170,587 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 289,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 88,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.