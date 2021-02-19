Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Up 5.7%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $30.01. 647,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,036,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $863.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 93.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,064,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,669,000 after acquiring an additional 38,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,008,000 after acquiring an additional 55,054 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 866,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

