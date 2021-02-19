ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Shares Gap Down to $4.25

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06), but opened at GBX 4.10 ($0.05). ADM Energy shares last traded at GBX 4.32 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,413,181 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £5.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14.

In related news, insider Peter Francis purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,678.08).

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resources investment company. The company invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in mineral, metal, and oil and gas projects. ADM Energy plc has a cooperation agreement with Dubai Bridge Investments LLC to source and develop upstream oil and gas field investment opportunities jointly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

