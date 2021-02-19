KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

KAR stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

