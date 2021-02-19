H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13, RTT News reports. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $28.60 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 286.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HEES shares. Bank of America raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.