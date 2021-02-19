Offshift Trading Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $9.37 million and $599,715.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift token can now be bought for approximately $5.22 or 0.00009889 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,507.22 or 0.99511592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00043860 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.46 or 0.00163854 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000554 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003744 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Offshift

Offshift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

