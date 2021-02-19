Nancy Stuart Sells 6,049 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $44,278.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ CNCE opened at $6.95 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNCE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.
See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.