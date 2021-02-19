Nancy Stuart Sells 6,049 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $44,278.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $6.95 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNCE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,929.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

