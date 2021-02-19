Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.79-5.95 for the period. Sun Communities also updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 1.13-1.17 EPS.
NYSE SUI opened at $151.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 95.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.23.
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.
About Sun Communities
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
