Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.79-5.95 for the period. Sun Communities also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.13-1.17 EPS.

NYSE SUI opened at $151.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 95.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.23.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.14.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

