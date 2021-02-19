Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 58,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $28,761,052.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,586,033.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 269,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $5,467,358.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,219,962 shares in the company, valued at $65,204,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,205,667 shares of company stock worth $107,623,718 over the last three months.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

PLTR opened at $27.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

