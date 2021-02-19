Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $213,857.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,766 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,252 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $248.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $227.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.26. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.14.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

