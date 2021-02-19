Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $857,000 in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 108,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSM. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 95,175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 80,748 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $729,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 98,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $755,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DSM opened at $7.87 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

