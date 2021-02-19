Simmons Bank Has $880,000 Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,376 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,333,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,862 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,260,542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $132,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKAM stock opened at $100.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.03. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.22.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

