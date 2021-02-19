Simmons Bank Sells 2,700 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,816,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 149,052 shares of company stock worth $14,056,306 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL opened at $90.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

