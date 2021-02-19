Simmons Bank Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after buying an additional 394,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Business Machines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after acquiring an additional 658,340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,864,000 after acquiring an additional 224,610 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,268,000 after acquiring an additional 148,686 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $121.09 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.