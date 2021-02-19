Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 547,001 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of American Campus Communities worth $21,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,162,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $42.44 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 83.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

