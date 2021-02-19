Simmons Bank Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $204.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.64. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

