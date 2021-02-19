Simmons Bank Has $1.61 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

