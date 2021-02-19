Simmons Bank Has $2.02 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Accenture by 94.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Accenture by 74.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after purchasing an additional 569,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $72,618,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 87.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,816,000 after buying an additional 289,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $257.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.65. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,915 shares of company stock worth $28,972,506 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.58.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

