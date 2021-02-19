Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 93,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Altabancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALTA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTA opened at $34.79 on Friday. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $654.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Hets Llc sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $29,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Susan Christiansen Fam Brett acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,434.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $277,280. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altabancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Altabancorp Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

