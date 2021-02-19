nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Releases Earnings Results

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. nLIGHT updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on LASR shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.
nLIGHT Company Profile
nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.
Further Reading: What is a front-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.