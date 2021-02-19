nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Releases Earnings Results

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. nLIGHT updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LASR shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $3,678,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $421,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,858.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 191,662 shares of company stock worth $6,463,859 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

