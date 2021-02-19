Barrick Gold Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

ABX opened at C$25.71 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$17.52 and a 1-year high of C$41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.72 billion and a PE ratio of 15.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.59.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

