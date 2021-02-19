Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0037.

Hecla Mining has raised its dividend by 62.5% over the last three years.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -113.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. Research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

