Just Energy Group’s (JE) “Sector Perform Under Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform under weight rating on shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) in a report released on Tuesday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Just Energy Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. CIBC reduced their price target on Just Energy Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Just Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.90.

JE stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $35.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $266.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JE. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Just Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,750,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Just Energy Group during the third quarter worth $4,526,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,162,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

