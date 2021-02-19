Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Snap-on worth $15,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 6,660.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 88.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $191.57 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.42 and a 200-day moving average of $164.57.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,364 shares of company stock worth $11,733,715. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

