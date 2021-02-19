The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,304,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,940,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.84.

NYSE BA opened at $208.48 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $341.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.57. The company has a market cap of $121.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

