Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Given a €9.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €9.50 ($11.18) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.36 ($11.01).

ETR ENI opened at €9.09 ($10.69) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion and a PE ratio of -3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.89. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12-month high of €13.05 ($15.36).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

