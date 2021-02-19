Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Given a €215.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) has been given a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s previous close.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €239.00 ($281.18) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Independent Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €224.00 ($263.53) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €211.46 ($248.78).

ALV stock opened at €194.86 ($229.25) on Friday. Allianz SE has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €197.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €184.86.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

