Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €32.00 by Nord/LB

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) received a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RNO. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €34.00 ($40.00).

Renault SA (RNO.PA) stock opened at €39.80 ($46.82) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.24. Renault SA has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

