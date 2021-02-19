Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €102.54 ($120.63).

Airbus stock opened at €91.29 ($107.40) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €90.01 and its 200-day moving average is €79.02. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

