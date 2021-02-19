Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $201.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

