Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

Shares of Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05), but opened at GBX 4.18 ($0.05). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 4.34 ($0.06), with a volume of 156,809 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £21.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

