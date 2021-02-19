Calisen plc (CLSN.L) (LON:CLSN) Shares Gap Down to $260.80

Calisen plc (CLSN.L) (LON:CLSN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 260.80 ($3.41), but opened at GBX 241.20 ($3.15). Calisen plc (CLSN.L) shares last traded at GBX 260.60 ($3.40), with a volume of 17,316 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 259.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 202.71. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Calisen plc (CLSN.L) Company Profile (LON:CLSN)

Calisen plc owns and manages energy infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business units, Calvin Capital and Lowri Beck. The Calvin Capital business unit procures, owns, and manages a portfolio of electricity and gas meters, primarily smart meters on behalf of energy retailers.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Calisen plc (CLSN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calisen plc (CLSN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.