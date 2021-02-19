Morses Club (LON:MCL) Shares Gap Down to $58.90

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.90 ($0.77), but opened at GBX 56 ($0.73). Morses Club shares last traded at GBX 59.80 ($0.78), with a volume of 30,364 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The stock has a market cap of £74.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Morses Club’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

In other Morses Club news, insider Nigel Knowles bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,200 ($12,019.86). Also, insider Paul Smith sold 115,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77), for a total transaction of £67,891.89 ($88,701.19).

Morses Club Company Profile (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

