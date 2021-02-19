Animalcare Group plc (ANCR.L) (LON:ANCR) Shares Gap Up to $224.00

Animalcare Group plc (ANCR.L) (LON:ANCR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 224 ($2.93), but opened at GBX 247 ($3.23). Animalcare Group plc (ANCR.L) shares last traded at GBX 254.40 ($3.32), with a volume of 80,851 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 199.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £151.34 million and a PE ratio of 186.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Animalcare Group plc (ANCR.L) Company Profile (LON:ANCR)

Animalcare Group plc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals; and identification of products and services to companion animal veterinary markets in Spain, Portugal, Germany, Italy, other European Union, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally.

