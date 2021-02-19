Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 102 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 49,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $117.73 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.