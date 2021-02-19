CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $13.50 on Friday. CommScope has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

