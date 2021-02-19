Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Lincoln Electric has raised its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

LECO opened at $113.21 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $125.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.93 and a 200-day moving average of $107.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $610,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $668,743.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

