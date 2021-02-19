Analysts Set Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Price Target at €87.60

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €87.60 ($103.06).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRW3 shares. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of ETR DRW3 opened at €66.20 ($77.88) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $569.32 million and a PE ratio of 47.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €67.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €69.58. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €47.94 ($56.40) and a twelve month high of €108.50 ($127.65).

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

