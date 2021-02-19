Brokerages Set PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Target Price at $17.08

Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.08.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PQG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on PQ Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.
Shares of PQG stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. PQ Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $16.00.
About PQ Group
PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.
