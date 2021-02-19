Brokerages Set PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Target Price at $17.08

Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PQG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on PQ Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of PQG stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. PQ Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PQ Group by 64.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the third quarter worth $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the third quarter worth $111,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the third quarter worth $112,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

